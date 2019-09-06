South football continues to be tested with game against Bell County

SOUTH LAUREL — The South Laurel Cardinals have a tough test ahead of them today and Coach Donnie Burdine is hoping today’s matchup with Bell County will prepare his team for what’s ahead this season.
“I think Bell will be the best team we play all season so we need our kids to compete with them,” Burdine said. “We want to make them earn every yard and give them a fight. If we can compete with Bell, we can compete with anyone left on our schedule.”
Last week, Breathitt County handed the Cardinals a 43-8 loss.
“I hope that game helped us realize that if you do not come ready to play and mentally prepared that bad things can happen quick,” Burdine said.
Despite finding nearly 300 rushing yards, the Cardinals weren’t able to find their way into the end zone during last week’s loss to Breathitt County but Burdine said he saw a lot of fight in his team last week.
Burdine also saw his quarterback Logan Gentry take over a leadership role that the coaching staff have been hoping to see since last season. Burdine hopes to see that same leadership from his quarterback in today’s game with Bell County.
“I hope he continues to grow and become the leader we desperately need at that spot,” Burdine said. “Logan is a good kid and a very good athlete we just need him to settle down and play.”
The Cardinals will be facing a Bell County team that is coming off a 22-8 win over Knox Central, where the Bobcats found nearly 250 rushing yards while holding Knox Central to under 150 rushing yards.
Burdine believes that today’s game will be the toughest that the Cardinals will face this season and wanted to see his team compete against some of the best teams in the state to help prepare them for postseason play.
“That is why we have the schedule we have, to see if we can respond to the top level teams,” he said.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals will be a little shorthanded this week, with Connor Wilson, Wes Wright and Andrew Harney out for injuries, which means that each player will need to bring their “A” game in order to make a run at the Bobcats today.
“Makes us very thin for week three,” Burdine said.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. today.
