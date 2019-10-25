South football hopes to find win, grow in matchup with Whitley County

LONDON—The Whitley County Colonels are looking to pick up the No. 2 seed in the district Friday, as the Colonels will face the South Laurel Cardinals in a district matchup.
A Colonel win will guarantee at least one home playoff game for Whitley County and will help the Colonels to lock up the No. 2 seed.
Whitley County is coming off an impressive district win over the North Laurel Jaguars, the Colonels knocked the Jaguars out of the running for the second seed in the district after overcoming a 22-7 deficit to defeat North Laurel 28-22 last week.
Whitley County quarterback Seth Mills completed 14 passes for 244 yards last week, with receiver Caleb Irwin leading the Colonels with one touchdown for 110 yards, while Colt Asher had one touchdown for 77 yards. Zach Saylor had one touchdown for 55 rushing yards and Mills had one touchdown for 39 rushing yards.
“It was big win for us for many reasons,” said Irwin. “Mostly because we showed we could come from behind and overcome some bad plays early in the game. We showed a lot of grit and determination.”
South Laurel has been fighting injury after injury all season long, as the Cardinals are battling a four-game losing skid.
South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine said it’s important that his team focuses on getting better in every aspect of the game and use the remainder of the season as a chance to grow.
“We have not had the type of season we wanted but I am proud of how this group has come together during trying times,” Burdine said.
The Cardinals are coming off a district loss to Southwestern, as the Warriors picked up a 38-20 win over South Laurel last week.
South Laurel quarterback Dylan Burdine completed 20 passes for 176 yards. Jordan Ramey had one touchdown with 141 rushing yards, while Daterian Brigance had two touchdowns for 116 yards. Brigance also led the team defensively with 12 tackles.
Burdine said he knows his Cardinals will have their hands full today.
“They (Whitley County) are really big, well coached, and play hard on both sides of the ball,” he said. “The biggest difference I see in them from years past is their physicality. They have beaten several teams we have struggled with as well, so we will have to play at a really high level to beat them.”
Irwin said his Colonels certainly won’t overlook the Cardinals in today’s matchup.
“South Laurel is a talented team,” he said. “They have been hurt by injuries. I know how difficult it is to overcome the loss of an experienced and talented starting quarterback. At times this season they have been very productive on offense and difficult to stop. They have a talented back and group of receivers and their offensive line is big and strong. We will have to play very disciplined and with great technique to slow them down.
“Even though they have lost the last two games you see how hard they are playing and that is a testament to the quality of players and coaches in that community. There is no quit in them and we know they will play very hard against us Friday (today) and will be desperate for a win.”
South Laurel and Whitley County will face off Friday at South Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.