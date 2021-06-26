The South Heat won the seventh-grade Harlan County Invitational Tournament last week. Players on the team are Kaden Taylor, Jordan Steele, Cannon Jackson, Mason Boggs, Brendan Combs, Tucker Johnson, Jacob Depew, Keaton Smith, and Blake Robinson.
South Heat win seventh-grade Harlan County Invitational
