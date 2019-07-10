WILLIAMSBURG — An early lead helped seal an 11-5 win for the South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars over the Corbin 11-year-old All-Stars on Monday in the second round of the District 4 Tournament.
South Laurel added five runs in the first inning to take an early lead over Corbin, followed by two more runs in the second inning to give South Laurel a 7-0 lead.
Corbin added one run in the third inning, two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth inning.
One run in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning gave South Laurel the 11-5 win over Corbin.
South Laurel Coach Perry Dewees said Quinn Strunk made an impressive catch at the right field foul line to put an end to the game.
“I think we have a lot better team than we showed tonight,” said Corbin 11-year-old All-Stars Coach Danny Freeman. “But can’t take anything away from South — they played a great game behind Waylon Hensley on the mound.”
Corbin struggled at bat against South Laurel, with only five hits and 12 strikeouts and had a hard time containing South Laurel’s offense with several defensive errors.
Kamdin Dewees and Strunk led South Laurel with three runs each, while Trey Parman and Hensley added two runs each and Bryson Turner had one run, while Dewees, Hensley, Zack Carroll, Mason
Boggs and Toby Dotson all had RBIs for the team.
The South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars are set to take on the North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.
