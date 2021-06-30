The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars kept their District 4 championship hopes alive by upending Knox County on Tuesday with a 16-1 win in three innings.
Pitcher Audrey Likins dominated, striking out seven batters while South Laurel scored early and often.
South Laurel took a 5-1 lead the first inning before Knox County struck for its only run of the game.
Brent Jackson’s squad put the game out of reach the next inning by sending 17 batters to the plate while scoring 11 runs. Likins struck out three batters in the top of the third inning.
Piper Jackson scored three times in the win along with Likins. Skye Lawson, Emmie Rice, Kinlee Ertel, Sadie Lewis, Kenlee Engle, and Bella Martin each scored one time in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.