(All records and stats are current as of 2-13-2022)
CORBIN — The 50th District seeding picture has been an interesting one to say the least.
Top seed South Laurel looked as if it were going to finish District play unbeaten at 6-0 but No. 3 seed Whitley County surprised many last week and defeated the Cardinals. The Colonels’ other district win was against Williamsburg.
No. 2 seed Corbin has played well against District foes with a 4-2 mark. The Redhounds’ lone district losses came against South Laurel while No. 4 seed Williamsburg posted a 1-5 mark with its only victory coming against Whitley County.
No. 1 South Laurel
The Cardinals have turned in a consistent season, starting off with a 5-0 mark while posting a 19-6 record. South Laurel’s 6-5 record against regional teams is alarming but once again Jeff Davis has done a fantastic job getting his team ready for a postseason run.
Some of South Laurel’s wins that stand out are victories over Corbin (twice), Scott County, Frederick Douglas (twice), Rowan County, Lincoln County, Knox Central and Madison Southern.
The Cardinals continue to be one of the top defensive teams in the region while scoring, at times, has been difficult. They are averaging a little over 60 points a game.
Parker Payne has been South Laurel’s main go-to guy. He’s averaging 14.4 points per game while leading the team with a 4.7 scoring average.
Eli Gover has picked up the scoring load and is averaging 11.1 points per game while Brayden agreed continues to be a force in the paint, averaging 9.7 points per game while turning in a 4.0 rebounding average. Reed also leads the Cardinals with a 56.4 shooting percentage.
Rhys England is averaging 7.8 points per game while Jordan Mabe is averaging 6.8 points per game. Mabe and Ashton Garland lead the team with identical 41.7 percentages from behind the arc.
Garland averages 4.2 points per game along with Caden Jones, who also averages 2.7 rebounds per game. Ayden Smith has also turned in impressive play with a 2.3 scoring average while averaging 2.3 boards per game.
2. Corbin
Tony Pietrowski’s squad has done a fantastic job this season. The Redhounds are 19-6 overall and 4-2 against district foes.
They’ve defeated teams such as Whitley County (twice), Williamsburg (twice), Lafayette, Shelby Valley, Harlan County, Jackson County and Madison Central.
Corbin withstood a four-game losing skid midway through the season before reeling off seven consecutive wins.
Hayden Llewelyn continues his impressive play and is easily one of the region’s top players. His 22.5 scoring average ranks among the best in the 13th Region. He’s also pulling down 3.5 boards per game while leading the team with 54 3-pointers.
Brody Wells has done a fantastic job in the post, averaging 13.7 points per game while leading the team in rebounding with a 6.7 scoring average.
Carter Stewart (10.5) has come on strong as of late while Corbin continues to receive consistent play from Trey Worley (8.6), Eli Pietrowski (6.5), Zander Curry (4.7), and Kade Elam (3.0).
3. Whitley County
The Colonels survived an eight-game losing skid during the middle of the season and now has some momentum heading into postseason play.
Whitley County has impressive wins over Hazard, Jackson County, Middlesboro, Mercer County, South Laurel and Williamsburg.
Interim coach Austin Johnson has done a fantastic job with the Colonels after seeing former coach Mark White step down earlier in the season.
Transfer Ashton Reynolds has been a great addition to the team. His 15.3 scoring average leads the way for Whitley County while Brayden Mahan (14.4, 4.8) has turned in another solid season for the Colonels.
Whitley County also has received solid contributions by Jamie Fuson (11.0), Jackson Petrey (7.4), Bryce Anderson (6.7), Ethan Keene (6.9), Trevor Downs (4.8), and Lucas Queener (1.9).
4. Williamsburg
Things started off great for Eric Swords’ Yellow Jackets (15-11). They reeled off six victories to begin the season but are only 9-11 since.
Williamsburg surprised many by defeating Harlan County during their season-opening win streak. They’ve also recorded impressive wins over Whitley County, Pineville (twice), and a Jackson County.
Senior Micah Steely (23.4, 8.4) leads the team in scoring and rebounding. He’s a threat to score anywhere on the court. He currently leads Williamsburg with 49 3-pointers and a 45 percent shooting effort. He is also shooting 52 percent from the floor.
Martin Shannon (14.1, 4.0) has been a pleasant surprise. He can score 20 points in a game at any time. Seventh grader Evan Ellis (8.2) has a bright future ahead of him while Dre Ellis (6.9), Connor Lay (4.6), Bryson Potter (2.9), Henry Bowling (2.5), and Cade Hatcher (1.8) are also expected to contribute.
Fear ‘Les’ 50th District Boys Teams Rankings
1. South Laurel
2. Corbin
3. Whitley County
4. Williamsburg
Fear ‘Les’ 50th District Boys Players Rankings
1. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
2. Michal Steely, Williamsburg
3. Parker Payne, South Laurel
4. Brody Wells, Corbin
5. Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County
