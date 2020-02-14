The South Laurel High School archery team took first place in this past weekend’s tournament hosted by North Laurel High School. South Laurel took top honors with a score of 3,296, beating Lee County who had a score of 3,273 and North Laurel took third place with a score of 3,270. | Photos Submitted
South Laurel archery takes first in weekend tournament
By Emily Adams-Bentley
Staff Writer
