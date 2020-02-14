South Laurel archery takes first in weekend tournament

Photo Submitted

North Laurel's Savannah Philpot took first place female in the high school division in Saturday's tournament at North Laurel High School.

The South Laurel High School archery team took first place in this past weekend’s tournament hosted by North Laurel High School. South Laurel took top honors with a score of 3,296, beating Lee County who had a score of 3,273 and North Laurel took third place with a score of 3,270. | Photos Submitted

