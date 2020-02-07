South Laurel athletes sign letters of intent

Three South Laurel football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to further their educations and football careers. Daterrion Brigance (left) will be continuing his education and football career at Lindsey Wilson College while Jordan Ramey (middle) and Blaze Deeds (right) signed their letters of intent to continue their educations and football careers at Union College. The three players were surrounded by family and South Laurel High School coaches and administration, as well as friends and teammates who joined in the celebration. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.