The South Laurel boys and girls basketball teams are getting ready for the remainder of the season after having an opportunity to grow closer together and improve in some areas through Christmas break tournaments and games.
This year, Chris Souder’s Lady Cardinals kicked off the Christmas break with their own Christmas tournament, the Tim Short Cardinal Christmas Clash, where South Laurel secured three straight wins.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Holy Cross, Oldham County and Grant County in the Tim Short Christmas Clash before moving on to the Holiday Classic of the Palm Beaches tournament in West Palm Beach, Florida that began after Christmas.
Souder’s team was handed only its second loss on the season in their first game of the tournament with a 63-58 loss to Oxbridge Academy, Florida.
The Lady Cardinals pulled out two back-to-back wins to finish out the tournament, with wins over Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Benjamin, Florida to finish the tournament with a 2-1 record.
South Laurel kicked off the new year with a district game against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets where the Lady Cardinals were able to pull out a 69-59 win.
This past Saturday, the Lady Cardinals wrapped up their Christmas break in the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout where they faced the No. 1 ranked team in the state Sacred Heart. Souder’s team suffered their biggest loss of the season on Saturday with a 74-50 loss to Sacred Heart—the lowest number of points the Lady Cardinals have scored in a game so far this season.
Souder was hoping that the Christmas break would give his team an opportunity to see improvements defensively and with rebounding the basketball.
“We show signs but still very much a work in progress,” he said. “We still also seem to be shuffling the lineup due to injuries.
“We have improved in some areas but still a long way to go in other areas. We have been playing nine or 10 players so that will help us down the stretch.”
Souder said he wanted his team to play some tough competition over the break to help his Lady Cardinals to improve and prepare for the postseason.
“It is always good to play different teams and I love to play top level teams,” he said. “We don’t have to win them all we want to compete and get better every day. We are hoping to get better on a daily basis and continue to develop our younger girls. We haven’t even scratched the surface of what we feel we can accomplish.”
After a loss to the North Laurel Jaguars to kick off the Christmas break, Jeff Davis’ Cardinals competed in the Kentucky Bank Challenge where the Cardinals lost a close game to Lexington Christian and were handed their third loss of the season.
The Cardinals stepped it up in their Christmas tournament, the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge, finding three straight wins and earning the 2019 Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge championship with wins over Lynn Camp, Owen County and St. Xavier.
The Cardinals returned to district play on Thursday where South Laurel defeated the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets 77-49, followed by a win over Clay County in their own Raymond Reed Classic tournament to wrap up the break.
Davis’ team saw their record improve to 11-3 over the break.
"Two of our first three district games have been on the road," Davis said. "Now we have two road wins and we know how important that is. So now we have three more (district games) coming up later in the month. To get two district road wins this early is huge. This district is going to be tough. This district is a dogfight."
Davis’ Cardinals will face Clay County again on Saturday in the Bobby Keith Classic at 7 p.m. while Souder’s Lady Cardinals will host district opponent the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
