SOUTH LAUREL — The South Laurel Cardinals suffered their third straight district loss on Friday night, falling to the Southwestern Warriors, 38-20.
Despite the loss, South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine said he will always be proud of his team as long as his Cardinals are putting forth the effort.
“I couldn’t be more proud of their battle out there tonight (Friday),” he said.
Unfortunately, South Laurel (2-6, 0-3 versus district opponents) has struggled with injury after injury all season long.
“In times of trouble, you get to find out what someone’s character is, you get to find out what they are made of and you get to grow that brotherhood and I’ve seen that grow over the past couple weeks,” Burdine said.
Southwestern’s Chase Doan ran for 24 yards to pick up a touchdown for the Warriors with 12 seconds left in the first quarter followed by an extra point to give Southwestern a 7-0 lead.
Doan picked up a second touchdown for the Warriors with a 12-yard run followed by an extra point to give Southwestern the 14-0 lead over South Laurel with 6:26 left in the second quarter.
South Laurel missed out on a scoring opportunity with a fumble on fourth and goal that was recovered by Southwestern’s Barnes.
The Cardinals finally got on the scoreboard just before halftime with a four yard touchdown pass from Dylan Burdine to Daterian Brigance to cut the Warriors lead, 14-6.
“We needed that—it gave us some energy in the locker room,” Burdine said about the touchdown scored just before halftime. “This team has beat us 12 or 13 times in a row and it made them see that ‘hey, we can play with them.’ You throw records out the window when you’re playing a district opponent. They have had a tough schedule just like we’ve had but they are a good, solid football team. It would’ve been nice to have that tied game going into the half right there but Dylan (Burdine) made a mistake on that.”
Southwestern’s Austin Barnes ran for 16 yards with 7:43 left in the third quarter followed by a blocked extra point to give the Warriors a 20-6 lead.
The Cardinals answered with a 46-yard touchdown pass just two minutes later from Dylan to Brigance followed by a two-point conversion, 20-14.
The Warriors added another touchdown in the fourth quarter that was answered by a 56-yard touchdown run by South Laurel’s Jordan Ramey just one minute later, 32-20.
Barnes ran two yards into the end zone for the final touchdown of the night, giving the Warriors a 38-20 lead with 2:37 left in the game.
“The play we were worried about was the sweep off tackle play and that one hurt us pretty bad,” Burdine said. “They (Southwestern) couldn’t get anything running inside, couldn’t throw it on us really but they had the off tackle play and it absolutely killed us. We just weren’t fast enough to fill right there and physical enough.”
The Cardinals will take on the Whitley County Colonels on Friday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I want to see what I saw tonight (Friday),” Burdine said. “I want to see them play their guts out, play as hard as they can, battle, show great effort.”
