LONDON — First-year coach Brooks Cawood takes over as head coach of the South Laurel Cardinal soccer program after former coach Joey Marcum resigned back in January.
Cawood inherits a program that isn’t a stranger to winning.
South Laurel posted an impressive 102-51-6 mark under Marcum while winning three regional titles.
Marcum didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Cawood with seven seniors returning from last season’s regional runner-up squad.
“Returning from last season, we have a real good group of young men that have stepped up,” Cawood said. “We have seven seniors that know what kind of system we want to run and have been great role models for our younger players. This is important because we will be fielding one of our youngest teams in recent years. The transition to head coach has been challenging but a great experience overall. We have great parents that are very supportive and a hard-working group of players that truly work hard in every practice session. One of the main reasons I wanted to coach at South Laurel is because of the support that the soccer program gets, from our principal, athletic director, and on down. “We will be relying heavily on our senior class to provide great leadership,” he added. “Our goalkeeper, Lincoln Webster, has stepped up in a big way to help guide our defense. Ben House, Will McCowan, and Jesus Lopez will be expected to run our midfield and be a big part of scoring and distributing. Eli buckles, a junior, and Zach Rayburn, a sophomore, will also be a big part of controlling our midfield. Both are great technical players and I expect a lot from them.”
Cawood’s team participated in the Bluegrass State Games last week while also attending a soccer camp with former Union College, and current UNOH coach Tyler Brock.
“This was a great opportunity to get our system of play identified and give you men a vision of how we want to play as a team,” Cawood said. “Each player listened and are starting to tactically work on executing what we need to achieve. Another strength is our conditioning. We know we will have several of these young men playing big minutes and they have responded by taking physical conditioning seriously. We are running and practicing hard and every day the boys show up and work harder each day. “One of my biggest concerns is that our roster is quite smaller than normal,” he added. “At this time, our varsity roster has 19 players. Depth will be a concern as we go through the season. One or two Injuries could really affect the course of our season.”
Cawood said his team’s schedule is “no walk in the park”, and will test his team early and often while preparing his players for lies ahead in the district, and postseason play.
“We have to take every game seriously and focus on always improving as the season progresses,” he said. “The postseason is always a hot topic of discussion but we need to look at each match to really assess what we did right, what we did not do well and find solutions to improve so that we are peaking at the right time so that when the postseason does come, we are as physically and mentally prepared as we can be. “I feel like our district will be very tough, as always,” he added. “Corbin is firing on all cylinders and will be the team to beat. Whitley Co. and North Laurel are both super-athletic teams that work hard, never give up, and are hungry to make a run this year. OBI, unfortunately, did not have a season last year due to the pandemic but will always be a tough match. Our boys will really have to know that our district is made up of good, physical teams that are all hungry for the district title and making it to the region. This will be a fun season to watch for our district.”
