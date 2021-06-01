LONDON — It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the South Laurel Lady Cardinal softball team.
They’ve showed resiliency the entire season, overcoming whatever obstacle were in front of them, and it wasn’t any different during the 50th District Fastpitch Tournament.
Carly Mink’s squad entered the tournament with a two-game losing skid that included consecutive double-digit losses.
Many expected South Laurel to get past Williamsburg in semifinal action, which the Lady Cardinals did but could they beat Corbin in the title game?
The answer turned out to be, yes.
South Laurel broke open a three-all tie in the second inning with three runs in the bottom of the second and two runs in the third inning before pulling off an impressive 9-5 victory over Corbin.
“It was a great team effort tonight,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We have had a lot of ups and downs with injuries and slumps this season, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team for pulling everything together for post season. After Corbin tied the game 3-3, it was very important to stay mentally focused. We also had to respond quickly to keep control of the game.
“Almost every time we had runners in scoring position we were able to get a hit,” she added. “We were able to come away with double digit hits against a solid Corbin team and I am very proud of this team for hitting all the way through our lineup.”
The Lady Cardinals continued their impressive play against regional opponents, improving to a 13th Region-best 14-1 while notching their 20th win of the season.
South Laurel’s top of the order produced the damage, going a combined 5-for-9 at the plate with six RBI and three runs scored.
Chloe Taylor and Makayla Blair, both East All-Stars selections, connected with two hits and drove in two RBI apiece while Karly Gray had a hit and two RBI. Kylie Clem finished with a hit and an RBI while Madison Worley, Bailey Frazier, Jaylyn Lewis and Aubree Laster each finished with a hit apiece.
Gray got the job done in the pitcher’s circle, weathering a seven-hit effort by Corbin by allowing only three earned runs while finishing with eight strikeouts.
“Karly Gray is the ideal senior leader,” Mink said. “She is an experienced pitcher that has been in these situations before. She remained gritty and didn’t allow the three-run inning to effect the rest of her game.”
The Lady Redhounds (15-16) were led by Alayna Reynolds and Bailey Stewart with each player finishing with two hits apiece. Danni Foley delivered a two-run homer while Kallie Housley and Rebecca Stewart each delivered a hit. Kaila Stidham finished with an RBI.
Now Mink and her squad will change their focus to the upcoming 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament.
“I like our chances to win the region,” she said. “We have to keep hitting the ball and making plays. We have a few things to work on but I really like our chances.”
