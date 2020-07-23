The 2020 boys soccer season looks to be an exciting one for our respective 49th District teams.
Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals didn’t win the 49th District title last season but came up big in the 13th Region title game and won the championship over Corbin.
Expect the two teams to battle things out once again this season while keeping an eye on teams such as Whitley County and North Laurel, who are both ready to surprise.
And of course, don’t forget about Oneida Baptist. They could very well possess some of the best talent in the region.
With that said, let’s take a look at the upcoming Fear ‘Les’ Boys Soccer 49th District predictions:
1. South Laurel (15-8-2)
The Cardinals came on strong last season and will have to find some players to step up to replace the scoring they’ve lost due to graduation.
Will McCowan returns after scoring 15 goals last season along with Ben House, who tallied 13 goals and 13 assists. Keeper Tucker Little also returns. He played in 25 games and recorded 85 saves while allowing only 1.2 goals per game.
Coach Joey Marcum returns an abundance of talent that is ready to show what it can do this season.
2. Corbin (16-5-1)
The Redhounds possess a tremendous amount of talent, and will look to unseat South Laurel as regional champions.
Jose Torres led Corbin with 22 goals last season while Cade Moore added 10 goals. The Redhounds are a team that likes to spread the wealth, so to speak, as 16 players scored last season.
This is a team that can win both the district and regional crowns, especially with Joseph Westphal and Johnathan Jackson returning at the keeper position.
3. (Tie) North Laurel (4-14-2)
Yes, I have the Jaguars, Whitley County, and Oneida Baptist each tied because I’m not sure who fills the No. 3 slot currently.
I do believe North Laurel is going to be a much-improved team, especially with one of the best keepers in the region returning in Henry Chappell.
The Jaguars’ weakness last season was finding a way to score, and it showed in their season total of only three goals scored.
The trio of Antonio Coria, Brayden Cassidy, and Jackson McCowan each scored five goals last season and will be expected to contribute even more this fall.
Coach David Broyles also has a lot of young talent to work with which is another reason why I believe North Laurel could surprise.
3. (Tie) Whitley County (11-6)
First-year coach Michael Branham returns a lot of talent from last season’s 11-win squad, and has enough talent to challenge for the district crown.
Austin Gibbs (15 goals, four assists), Trevor Jones (six goals, eight assists), and Johnny Lloyd (four assists, five assists) return for Whitley County.
3. (Tie) Oneida Baptist (10-5)
I could be wrong about the Mountaineers because I’m not too sure what type of talent they could bring in from one season to the next, so they’re always hard to predict.
But I do believe they’ll be competitive, and in the thick of things by the time district tournament time comes around.
