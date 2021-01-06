LONDON — Despite seeing a lot of talent graduate from last season’s 28-5 squad, the South Laurel Cardinals made quick work of Middlesboro on Tuesday by recording a convincing 63-15 win.
Four players scored in double figures for South Laurel (1-0), including Micah Anders’ 13-point scoring output. Eli Gover added 11 points while Rhys England and Parker Payne each delivered 10 points apiece.
“It was a good win and it was good to finally get to play,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “It’s good to get our kids some action against someone else. It gives us an idea of what we can do and what we need to work on. I thought we shared the ball and we had a good start out of the gate and took one step forward.
“We had guys sharing the ball,” he added. “Parker did a great job finding people. We did a good job of finding the extra pass. We’ve got a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of experience but they’re learning and it’s a good start to get them some experience. I really liked their effort and they really played hard.”
South Laurel wasted little time putting the game away. The Cardinals scores the contest’s first 22 points and led 22-0 entering the second quarter.
Gover and Anders each had the hot hand during the periods with Gover scoring nine points while Anders added five points during the opening period of play.
England scored five points in the second quarter while Anders added three to five South Laurel a comfortable 40-7 edge at halftime.
The Cardinals’ dominance carrier over in the final quarter of play with South Laurel outscoring the Yellow Jackets to pick up an impressive 63-15 win.
Davis’ squad is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday on the road against Jackson County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
“Coach Parrott does a great job with his team,” Davis said. “They’ve got a good team. They’ve got the Akemon kid and the Lakes kid, and both can play. They can attack the rim and they’ll throw different defenses at us. It will be a challenge for us — it’s another test for us to get better and improve.”
South Laurel 63, Middlesboro 15
Middlesboro 0 7 6 2 15
South Laurel 22 18 11 12 63
Middlesboro (15) — Grigsby 5, Barton 1, Barnard 2, West 5, King 2.
South Laurel (63) — Anders 13, Smith 5, Ray 2, England 10, Garland 4, Jones 4, Gover 11, Payne 10, Reed 4.
