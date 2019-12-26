LEXINGTON — For the first time in 52 games, the South Laurel Cardinals suffered back-to-back losses.
Jeff Davis’ squad entered Saturday’s road matchup with Lexington Christian coming fresh off of a 73-63 loss to crosstown rival North Laurel on Friday.
The Cardinals hung tough, though and had a chance to win at the buzzer, but their 3-point attempt fell short allowing the Eagles to hand them a 55-53 loss.
“I thought we gave a good effort and played hard,” Davis said. “We were able to get a lot of young kids experience. Micah (Anders) was out with an ankle injury and Matt (Cromer) was in foul trouble. I thought our bench did a good job keeping in us in the game and they helped give us a chance to win.
“Any time you can play close games and it allows you to find out what you can do, it’s a good thing,” he added. “Our execution on offense right now isn’t really good. We’ve got to do a better job of executing right now. We’ve figured out how to play hard and guard defensively, but now we’ve got to start executing on offense.”
South Laurel led 15-14 entering the second quarter but managed to only score five points in the period which allowed Lexington Christian to build a 28-20 advantage at halftime.
Cromer was able to score 12 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter to pull the Cardinals to within two points (42-40) of the Eagles’ advantage going into the fourth quarter, but Lexington Christian did just enough to hold on for the victory.
Brett Norvell (14 points) and Parker Payne (11 points) joined Cromer in double figures.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday against Lynn Camp during opening round action of the 2019 Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge, Presented by Martin’s Peterbilt.
Davis said he’s happy with where his team is at heading into the tournament.
“If you’d told me at the start of the year we’d be heading into Christmas with a 6-3 record, I’d say you were crazy with the injuries and inexperience we have had,” he said. “We have had some good wins and some tough losses. We’d like to go back and change a few things, but it’s all a learning experience. We are a work in progress. I like where we are at."
Lexington Christian 55, Lexington Christian 53
South Laurel 15 5 20 13 53
Lexington Christian 14 14 14 13 55
South Laurel (53) — Norvell 14, Hostettler 2, Jones 4, Cromer 22, Payne 11.
Lexington Christian (55) — Nidia 2, Walton 24, Abrahamson 9, Widmer 8, Grier 7, Selby 5.
