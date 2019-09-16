SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Cardinals cruised to a 2-2 record after picking up a 44-14 win over West Jessamine on Friday night.
“We played hard,” said South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine. “We made a lot of mistakes, got a lot of penalties but we played hard.”
The Cardinals quickly picked up two touchdowns followed by two two-point conversions to take a 16-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
South Laurel’s Logan Gentry ran a touchdown in on a quarterback keep to give the Cardinals a 22-0 lead over West Jessamine.
A touchdown by West Jessamine’s Jackson Green, followed by a two-point conversion, was quickly answered with a Cardinal touchdown to extend South Laurel’s lead to 30-8 going into halftime.
South Laurel scored two more touchdowns in the second half before allowing West Jessamine to add the final touchdown of the night to make the score 44-14 with 2:39 left in the game.
“I love this team,” Burdine said. “If we didn’t win another game all season I would still love them. They work extremely hard, they do everything I ask them to do. They’re playing their guts out.”
Burdine was impressed with his offense on Friday night, with Gentry leading his team to the win.
“I thought Logan (Gentry) played as good as he’s ever played,” Burdine said. “He was better this week than he was last week, which is our goal. Our shirts say 'better today,' we want to be better today than we were yesterday and he did that for us tonight. He made the right checks, right reads. We took a lot of pressure off of them from those first couple games, we didn’t try and make him throw it all over the field and when he did throw it he was very accurate and we caught the football.”
After giving up 80 points to Bell County last week, Burdine said he felt like he saw a much improved defense on the field tonight.
“We worked on being more aggressive this week, to be a more aggressive defense, to attack, quit letting people hit us in the mouth and I thought we did a great job of that,” he said.
South Laurel will travel to Lincoln County next week. The Cardinals will face a Patriots team fresh off a 25-24 loss to North Laurel.
“We felt like two out of the first three games would be really tough for us and we feel like we’re in a stretch here where we can win several games in a row if we play good and Lincoln County is one of those games,” Burdine said.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.