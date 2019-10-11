South Laurel’s bye week has come at just the right time.
The Cardinals are currently on a three-game losing skid and have been using this week off to refocus and recharge.
“I think it is important for all of us to clear our minds and refocus interest of the season,” said South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine. “We have some goals in front of us still at this point and we need to try and realize those goals.”
And in order to do that, Burdine said this week’s focus has been on his team and nothing else.
“We are focusing on us,” he said. “Working on our team and execution. We are our own worst enemy to this point.”
After losing their starting quarterback, Logan Gentry, to an injury in the First Priority Bowl game against North Laurel, freshman quarterback Dylan Burdine made his debut at quarterback.
The Cardinals had just a week to prepare Dylan and his offense for last week’s matchup with Pulaski County, where the Cardinals took a tough 48-0 loss. The Maroons held the Cardinals’ offense to only 89 passing yards and 12 rushing yards.
The quarterback change has been an adjustment for the Cardinals and Burdine hopes that the week off will give his offense an opportunity to adjust.
“It gives us time to get the young quarterback settled in and tailor the offense to his particular set of skills,” Burdine said.
With an extra week of practice, Burdine hopes to see a more prepared offense in next week’s matchup with Southwestern, as well as a more focused team overall.
Despite some setbacks so far this season, Burdine said he’s seen a lot of heart from his team and with three games left in the regular season, Burdine hopes to seem his Cardinals finish the season out strong.
“Their effort has been great all season, but we are growing closer by the day and you can feel it,” he said. “I just want to see them compete with everything in them and fight as hard as they can. Results will take care of themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.