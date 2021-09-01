The South Laurel football game versus Knox Central scheduled for this Friday has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Evelene Miller Greene, age 87, of London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. She leaves behind three children, Perry Michael Greene of Yukon, OK, Patrick Mitchell Greene & wife Mary of Midway, KY, Paul Malcom Greene of London, KY; five grandchildren, Laura Greene Jordan, Ta…
