South Laurel will face its first opponents of the year Friday (today), as the Cardinals take on Madison Central in the first scrimmage of the preseason.
After putting in the work this summer, South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine said that he feels like his lineup is pretty much set but hopes that today’s scrimmage will give them a chance to look at different possible combinations and moving players in and out of the lineup.
“If we can stay healthy we feel like we will have a nice ball club,” he said.
Burdine believes that this scrimmage will be another way to prepare his Cardinals for the season ahead and allow he and his coaching staff an opportunity to see their players in action.
“The first scrimmage will be just another instrument in evaluating and moving our talent around to get the players in the right positions to benefit the team as a whole,” said Burdine. “It also gives us an opportunity to try a few things and see how they work in a real game situation.
“I will be looking to see if we are playing with the speed, discipline, and technique we are looking for in order to be a successful team.”
This scrimmage isn’t only for the coaches, though, Burdine hopes it helps his players for the upcoming season, as well.
“I hope that they see what level they need to play at to be successful,” he said. “We hope Madison Central is a very stiff test and that their level of play forces us to play at a higher level as well.”
Burdine hopes to see his team compete as hard as they can and play with discipline.
The Cardinals will be traveling to Madison Central today to take on the Indians in their first scrimmage of the year. The scrimmage is set to begin at 7 p.m.
