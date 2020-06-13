LONDON — South Laurel Little League is preparing for the start of their season with practices set to begin next week, and though it may not look exactly like the Little League you’ve come to know, league officials are working to provide as close to a normal season as possible.
After the state guidelines for reopening put out a June 15 start date for low-touch, outdoor youth sports, officials with South Laurel Little League have been working hard to prepare for the start of the season.
South Laurel Little League President Quentin Floyd said that the league has been working to contact parents of players signed up for the league to find a more accurate number of how many kids to expect to play this summer so that coaches can begin the drafting process later this week and then begin practicing next week.
Floyd also said that South Laurel Little League is still on track to begin playing games around the beginning of July, allowing players a little over two full weeks of practice.
“The goal is to start games the Monday after the Fourth of July,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we give ourselves enough time. We want to play but we want to make sure the kids are ready — it’s baseball and softball, they are having to throw and we don’t want to rush them into something just because we want to play. It’s about making kids better and working on fundamentals and being ready to play, we don’t want to jump the gun.”
The league plans to play until the middle of August but Floyd said they could extend play all the way out to the end of August, depending on if a decision has been made to play All-Stars or not.
“If we find out in a month that it isn’t looking good for All-Stars, we may add on another two weeks there and play a couple more games so that kids are getting a good two months full of games,” he said. “If we see that All-Stars is going to happen, we may stick to our original idea of stopping play in the middle of August to give us time to prepare for that.”
Floyd said that while the league is hopeful that All-Stars will still have a season, it all depends on the state of the pandemic and how many leagues in the district choose to participate.
“In our district, our district as a whole is open to having some kind of postseason play if possible,” he said. “It depends on the other leagues, we have several Little Leagues in our district and in the end, if only two are looking to play postseason play, it may not happen. It’s definitely open to happening but the biggest goal right now is to get kids out there practicing and get 10 to 14 games in. Our top goal is to have a regular season and then the All-Star stuff just depends on how the dominoes fall, so to speak, each week.”
South Laurel Little League officials have also been working with local and state officials on figuring out the best way to implement the proper guidelines and social distancing recommendations.
“As far as guidelines go, we’re going to do everything that we can do to follow all the guidelines within reason,” Floyd said.
While there have been some misconceptions about the guidelines, Floyd ensured that he and league officials are working to offer the most normal season as possible.
“If we didn’t feel like we couldn’t make the experience a good one and the gameplay pretty normal, then we wouldn’t even attempt it but I really feel like we can,” he said.
One of the biggest questions that people have are about face masks and whether or not they will be required by players and spectators.
“Our perspective on that, a lot of people see on there (the guidelines) that kids have to wear face masks but it actually says they would recommend that they wear face masks when the kid is not actively participating, so there will never be a time when a child is wearing a face mask while playing a game,” Floyd said. “They recommend that you come up with a policy and our policy is that we will have masks available, coaches will have them and we’ll have them in the dugouts, as well, they will be there as needed. If you find yourself in a situation where you can’t social distance, then use a mask but if you can social distance, then there’s no reason to wear one.
“If spectators want to wear them, they are more than welcomed to. If they don’t want to, that’s fine too. We’re not going to have someone standing at the gate telling you that you have to have a face mask on and if you don’t, you have to go back to the car.”
In order to continue utilizing the dugouts while still maintaining social distancing, Floyd said each dugout will be extended through the use of bleachers, as well as offering hand sanitizers, wipes and masks in each dugout for when and if they are needed.
To ensure that spectators are social distancing, as well, Floyd said that a combination of bleachers and picnic tables will be available for people to use but also will be encouraging families to bring their own chairs.
Each individual field will be allowed 50 spectators, not including players on the field, which Floyd said was another misconception people had about the guidelines put out by the state.
“If you just read through them and take them for how they read, then I can see why people think that but obviously for us, we’ve tried to delve a little bit deeper and get some clarification on things,” he said.
As far as concessions go, Floyd said it will remain nearly the same with the exception of the concession stand no longer offering gum or sunflower seeds for purchase.
Floyd said that at the end of games, coaches and players will also be looking for alternatives to the normal hand shaking to continue showing sportsmanship while still remaining socially distant.
One other thing the league has been working on is streaming the games online for those who cannot attend in person.
“We’re working on it, it will be a work in progress but we’re working on doing some possible streaming on the fields,” he said. “We’re going to see how that goes. We’ve got internet and put a couple lines up with cameras so we can utilize some streaming to allow people who can’t come or are hesitant to come, then that will give them an opportunity to watch their kids or grandkids or nieces and nephews, whatever it may be.”
North Laurel Little League President John Allen could not be reached for comment or an update on North Laurel Little League.
