South Laurel's Ally Collett working hard to get back on the court

LONDON — Just over two weeks ago, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals were delivered a major blow when star senior Ally Collett went down in practice with what was ruled a partial tear of her posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Now it looks like Collett could return sometime in February, and the Lady Cardinals’ program could not be more excited.
Being a Western Kentucky University commit paid dividends for Collett, who was offered a second opinion by the WKU women’s team doctor. Initially, she was told she would be out four-to-six months, ending her high school basketball career. But, WKU’s doctors looked at the injury and deemed it to be a four-week return. The great news rejuvenated Collett.
“When the first doctor told me my season was over and I was out four or five months, I cried for almost a week straight,” said Collett. “Instantly, when they told me I would most likely be back for the end of my high school season, I knew, if I wanted to play, I had to push myself every day.”
Collett has never been one to shy away from hard work. It is no coincidence that she is South Laurel’s all-time leading scorer with 2,474 points, along with amassing over 700 assists in her career. She is also not the type of player that wants to return to the court to continue to set records and compile individual accolades.
When Collett went down, her basketball family immediately rallied around her. Fellow Lady Cardinals’ star Amerah Steele honored her by wearing her jersey in the following game, and the team was determined to win a championship for their leader. Now, Collett is eager to rejoin her squad and lead them to that championship.
“I have honestly the best support system I could have asked for. I wouldn’t have had the courage without the people I surround myself with,” said Collett. “I truly have the most amazing team, basketball family, coaches, future coaches, and family I could ask for.”
While the news of Collett’s return has sparked excitement in everyone involved, it is still not an easy task for the senior. She has been out for over two weeks, and for her to make it back to the team before the postseason, she will need to put in a lot more work to strengthen her knee.
“I’m not back just yet. I have done and will do everything I can do to be back in February,” said Collett. “Every muscle in my leg is being worked out, and after two weeks of therapy with Nik Blair at PT Pros, I can already tell a huge difference in my strength and balance. It has made me 20-times stronger than I was before. This injury is not only going to make me see the game through a different lens, but it is making me stronger. I believe everything happens for a reason, and this is only making me hungrier, stronger, and smarter.”
