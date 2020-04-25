LONDON — Nearly two months ago, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals were still celebrating their first round win over Sacred Heart when Coach Chris Souder and the Lady Cardinals learned that the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 had been postponed indefinitely.
“We were playing our best basketball of the season and we still had room to improve, so we were excited about just where we were,” Souder said. “We’d beat the number one team in the state of Kentucky, so we just felt like we were right there and had a chance to make a run at the state championship. The way it ended was awful but the kids did everything that was in their control, everything we asked them to do and that’s all we can ask for.”
Souder described it like a punch to the gut after seeing such a comeback from his Lady Cardinals and soon learning that the tournament had been postponed but it was nothing like the feeling he and his team had when they learned that the tournament had been officially cancelled after the KHSAA announcement on Tuesday.
“We thought ‘they’re just blowing this out of proportion, here in a couple weeks we’ll play this thing,’” Souder said. “As time went on, we were just hanging on by a thread. We thought since they hadn’t officially canceled it, we knew they were trying to come up with some way to play it and that was all we had to go on. Once again, it (the cancellation) was kind of like that gut punch again now that it’s officially over.”
Despite what feels like an ending to an unfinished season and lots of “what-ifs,” Souder said his team still has so much to be proud of.
“What I told our kids was that we’re not going to pout over it, we’re going to be positive,” he said. “I told them it’s a happy ending regardless of what happened and it was out of our control. We told our kids to remember, we said this from day one, it’s about the journey, not the destination. We want them to remember the journey they went through and how hard they worked and persevered.
“I just reminded them of what all they’ve accomplished and told them that I hated it for Ally (Collett), Amerah (Steele) and Sydnie (Hall) and also told them that they had set a standard now for our program and it’s up to the younger kids now to live up to that standard of what’s expected and how hard we’re expected to play. Ally, Amerah and Syd have set the bar high and hopefully these younger girls have learned from them and how they approach the game and how they handle teammates.”
South Laurel tallied a 27-6 record, a 50th District championship and a 13th Region title this past year. The Lady Cardinals finished their season with a win on the big stage with a 58-57 victory over Sacred Heart in the first round of the Sweet 16.
But Souder said this team was so much more than their record and titles showed.
“All the adversity we went through as a team, that was what I was most proud of was how they bonded together and any curveball that was thrown at them, they just handled it great,” he said. “Every little piece of adversity, they got tighter as a team, so usually when you can do those things the winning can take care of itself, so that’s what I was most proud of.”
“We felt like our kids represented South Laurel in a great way, just the way they conducted themselves on the court, off the court and in the classroom,” Souder added.
