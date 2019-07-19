After falling just short of their goal of winning the Senior League State Tournament championship last year, Steve Byrd's South Laurel Senior League All-Stars came into this year's state tournament ready to redeem themselves.
"The guys that were a part of [the team] last year, they have been excited and they have talked about this since it ended last summer," Byrd said. "Everybody that was a part of it last year, I've heard them talk many, many times about looking forward to this summer, another chance to win the title, feeling confident about doing it."
And this past weekend, the South Laurel Senior League did just that after cruising to a 14-2 win over Ashland in the championship game.
"We had high expectations because we were runner-up last year," Byrd said about coming into the state tournament. "We knew we'd face some stiff competition but we felt like we could play with them and we felt like we had grown as a team. We'd had another year of experience, another year of maturity, so we liked our chances."
Byrd said one thing that has helped to push his team through this tournament has been their concentration.
"The one thing that I can say that I was really happy about with our team was that from day one, once we started playing in the tournament, they have been extremely focused," Byrd said. "That's hard in baseball sometimes to keep them focused and they have been. It seems like every game that they've played, they have come in and done their job and that's one of the reasons why we've won every game that we've played pretty easily--their intensity, their focus, their commitment to their team."
Now, Byrd's squad is preparing to make a run in the Senior League Baseball Central Region where South Laurel will be competing against state champions from throughout the region, which will be held in Peru/Oglesby, Illinois.
"We don't know what we're going to encounter as far as where we're going to match up with each of the teams," Byrd said. "There's no way for us to find out much about these teams. We know they're going to be good because they're state champions. We're going to go up there and take it one game at a time and hope to give each game our best and hope that we can perform to the standard that we've set for ourselves."
Byrd said he'd like to thank the community and all those with the South Laurel Little League who have helped to make this season possible for his team.
"The success of this team is attributed to these players but a lot of credit also goes to those who have been in the South Laurel Little League for a long time," he said. "This is not something that happened overnight. This has been a long term plan, strategy to get these kids to be able to reach these kinds of goals. It's taken a lot of people, a lot of hard work and time to get to this point."
