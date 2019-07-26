OGELSBY, ILLINOIS — Steve Byrd’s South Laurel Senior League All Stars just missed out on advancing to the Central Region Tournament’s bracket play.
A win over the Wisconsin All Stars on Monday would have advanced South Laurel to Wednesday’s bracket play tournament, but a loss meant they would have to win a tie-breaker with a handful of other teams to move on to bracket play.
Things looked good early on with Byrd’s squad building a 3-0 lead against Wisconsin by the time the bottom of the third inning rolled around.
But things quickly changed and Wisconsin rallied to pull out a 4-3 victory.
The one-run loss left South Laurel playing the waiting game. An Indiana win over Illinois would keep South Laurel’s slim hopes alive.
Indiana managed to pick up a 9-1 victory, but after all was said and done, Byrd’s squad failed to move on after losing the four-team tiebreaker (runs allowed) to Indiana, who South Laurel had beaten earlier in the tournament.
“It was disappointing to not make the tournament, but this was our first time we’ve been up here,” Byrd said. “I believe most of the teams up here had been here two or three years in a row. For our very first time here, I thought we did well.
“I just think overall, it was a wonderful experience for the kids,” he added. “The kids will look back and realize they had a special moment. It was a great time for South Laurel and South London. It was a great experience for the parents and players.”
South Laurel finished the Central Region Tournament’s Pool Play with a 1-3 record.
Their lone win was a 2-1 defeat of Indiana while their losses came against Wisconsin (4-3), Michigan (11-1), and Ohio (15-1).
Byrd admitted things weren’t going to be easy with both Ohio and Michigan in their pool.
“We probably played two of the better teams historically in the regional tournament,” he said. “Going in, we knew we’d be facing good teams, but I thought we competed early on with both of them. I thought we struggled with pitching, not really with performance, though.
“We struggled a little bit offensively,” Byrd added. “But in every game we played, we faced one of the top two pitchers of each team. I was proud of our kids. I thought they played well.
“I also want to say we are very thankful for all of the support we got from community,” he added. “It was unbelievable. We had to fund raise close to four thousand dollars, and the community showed their support. We are also very thankful for South Laurel Little League. The league president even showed up for a couple of games to support us. The support was unbelievable.”
Iowa managed to receive the overall No. 1 seed with a 4-0 record while Ohio (3-1), Missouri (3-1), Michigan (2-2), Wisconsin (2-2) and Indiana (1-3) round out the six-team bracket play tournament. Wisconsin ended up winning the Central Region Tournament championship after defeating Ohio in the title game.
