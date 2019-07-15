LONDON--The South Laurel Senior League All-Stars have been named the 2019 Senior League State Champions after finding a 14-2 win over the Ashland Senior League All-Stars on Saturday.
It was South Laurel and Ashland's second matchup in the tournament and after shutting out Ashland on Friday night, the South Laurel Senior League All-Stars knew what needed to be done to get the win and seal another state championship on Saturday.
"I've been involved with coaching them in some way, shape or form since they were about 8 years old," said South Laurel Senior League All-Stars Coach Steve Byrd. "So it's such a wonderful moment to see them win and celebrate like they did. They've worked very, very hard for many, many years culminating this championship and it's just really sweet."
In the first inning, South Laurel Senior League All-Star shortstop Ashton Garland made what Byrd called an "unbelievable" play in the first inning to get an Ashland player out at first base, sending the game into the bottom of the first inning with South Laurel up to bat.
South Laurel scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a double by Harrison Byrd that sent in two runs for South Laurel.
South Laurel found four runs in the second inning to take an early 7-0 lead over Ashland, followed by five more runs in the third inning to extend the South Laurel lead.
Byrd said that Dylan Dixon pitched impressive game against Ashland on Saturday, as he threw for all six innings.
With the win, the South Laurel Senior League All-Stars will be moving on to the regional tournament that is set to begin later this week, where they will be taking on other Senior League state champions from area states.
"We're looking forward to going in and representing Laurel County and Kentucky," Byrd said. "I'm sure it'll be some really good competition but I feel like if we compete to the best of our ability then we can compete with just about anybody."
Friday's Game
South Laurel 10, Ashland 0
With South Laurel Senior League All-Star Harrison Byrd on the mound, the South Laurel Senior League All-Stars shutout the Ashland Senior League All-Stars on Friday night, 10-0, in semifinal round of the State Senior League Tournament.
"We just played a complete game," said Byrd. "It was probably the best game we've played. We had no errors in the field, we had really good, quality at bats, Harrison (Byrd) did a great job of getting ahead in the counts early, throwing strikes--all the things you need to win."
Steve Byrd's South Laurel Senior League All-Stars took an early 6-0 after adding two runs in the first inning and four in the second inning.
South Laurel put up one run in the fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth inning, including a one-run home run by Harrison.
The South Laurel Senior League All-Stars added one final run in the seventh inning to finish the game, 10-0.
Harrison pitched all seven innings for the South Laurel Senior League All-Stars where he only allowed the Ashland Senior League All-Stars three hits and no runs.
