SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Lady Jaguars found a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-11) sweep over district opponent the Williamsburg Lady Jackets on Tuesday night on their home court.
“Happy to get go our first home district win,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones.
The win helped to improve the Lady Cardinals record to 4-4, while the Lady Jackets saw their record drop to 4-5 with the loss.
“South is a good team,” said Williamsburg Coach Dirk Berta. “We will learn from tonight and get better. We are extremely proud of our girls, their effort and know we will continue to get better. To God be the glory.”
Jones said her lady Cardinals saw a much improved Williamsburg team on Tuesday night but still managed to come out with the win.
After a slow start, the Lady Cardinals were able to take control of the three sets to pick up the 3-0 sweep over the Lady Jackets on Tuesday night.
“We started off slow but finally settled in,” Jones said. “Breial Davis served really well and had several aces.”
South Laurel will be hosting another district opponent on Thursday, with the Corbin Lady Redhounds set to play the Lady Cardinals at 6 p.m., while the Lady Jackets will be hosting McCreary Central on Thursday with game time slated for 5:30 p.m.
