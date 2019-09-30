LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped their third consecutive game and fifth in the past six tries after falling to Bourbon County.
Their offensive struggles continued on Saturday after being shut out for the fourth time this season and second time during the past week.
“We tried a few different things today in preparation for the postseason,” South Laurel coach Andy Johnson said. “They’re a good, solid team from the Lexington area.”
Bourbon County’s Molly Cummins scored 15 minutes into the game while the Lady Colonels added two more goals in the second half to secure the three-goal victory.
“I thought we played hard and battled, but it’s the same thing that’s hurt us recently, we just haven’t scored many goals,” Johnson said. “We had five or six opportunities tonight and when you only have that many shots, you’ve got to score some. They’re some things here and there that have got to be worked on.”
The Lady Cardinals will play their regular-season finale against Pulaski County at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.