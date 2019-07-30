It’s been a while, but it’s time to pull out the ole crystal ball, and dust it off just a bit before I begin to put out the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Volleyball Rankings.
This season looks to be another good one with lots of good teams repairing for the upcoming season which is scheduled to begin August 19.
Yep, the season will be here before you know it.
Of course, we’ve got the big four — Corbin, South Laurel, Whitley County and North Laurel leading the pack with teams such as Knox Central, Lynn Camp and Jackson County not too far behind.
The big question is — can Corbin 3-peat? It remains to be seen, but first year coach Vanessa Ross will have the Lady Redhounds ready to defend their crown.
So with that said, enjoy the rankings, they’re bound to change in a week or two.
1. South Laurel (31-7 in 2018)
Mitzi Jones’ Lady Cardinals look to bring home their first regional title dating back to 2015.
South Laurel returns a lot of talent from last season’s 13th Region runner-up squad along with some new faces as well.
A strong senior class is ready to lead the way for a Lady Cardinal team that will play another tough schedule to prepare them for another deep postseason run.
2. Corbin (32-8)
The defending 13th Region champions graduate five seniors off last season’s squad, including 13th Region Player of the Year Emily Prewitt.
With that said, they also return a lot of talent as well, including senior Mickayla Coppock, who was the 2017 13th Region Player of the Year.
Vanessa Ross’ squad will be primed and ready to defend their regional crown with another talented roster returning.
The Lady Redhounds will be tested right from the beginning with its season-opener against North Laurel.
3. Whitley County (21-14)
Neysa Countryman’s Lady Colonels are ready to turn in another stellar season after missing out on last year’s 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
Whitley County lost five seniors off last season’s squad, including 2016 13th Region Player of the Year Brooklyn Smith, but they also return a lot of talent as well.
I was impressed with how Countryman had the Lady Colonels ranked close to the top of last season’s rankings throughout the 2018 campaign, and in the end, I believe she will have them there again this fall.
4. North Laurel (22-13)
Cary Clark is the new coach at North Laurel, and he takes over a program that has been right in the thick of things the past few years when it comes to being a regional contender.
I expect the Lady Jaguars to be just as competitive this season with a lot of talent returning from last year’s 49th District championship squad, which includes a solid nucleus of seniors.
5. Jackson County (16-19)
After losing only two seniors off last season’s 16-win squad, the Lady Generals are primed and ready to make a deeper run in postseason play this fall with a talented team returning.
Keep an eye on Jackson County, the Lady Generals could surprise.
6. Knox Central (23-10)
The Lady Panthers made a lot of noise last season by advancing to the 13th Region Tournament semifinals. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them turn in another solid fall this year.
Knox Central graduates two key players in Amber Brown and Emily Davis, so finding replacements for those two will be key.
7. Lynn Camp (11-14)
The Lady Wildcats came on strong last fall after beginning the season with five consecutive losses.
Lynn Camp lost only one senior off last season’s squad, and returns one heck of a young, and talented team.
Coach Laura McMillan has put in a lot of hard work to build the Lady Wildcats into a regional contender, and she has them headed in the right direction.
8. Harlan (12-15)
The Lady Green Dragons have the talent to make some noise this season. Nine seniors return off last season’s 12-win team. That’s right, nine seniors. Heck, I might have them ranked too low, but I’ll play the waiting game and see how they do early on in the season.
9. Harlan County (9-17)
The Lady Black Bears have hopes of reaching double digits in wins while making it back to the 13th Region Tournament.
10. Red Bird (11-15)
The Lady Cardinals turned in a very good season in 2018 with hopes of being even better this fall.
Red Bird has the talent to compete with anyone on their schedule, but the 49th District is loaded with good teams.
