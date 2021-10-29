The South Laurel Cardinals sixth-grade football team advanced to the Region 4 championship after defeating Middlesboro on Saturday, 28-14.
Led by a strong running attack, the Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Malachi Smith got things going with a three-yard touchdown run while Zach Thomas added the two-point conversion. Caleb Roark caught a 15-yard touchdown while Thomas added another two-point conversion.
Thomas broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown run while Mike Smith added a 10-yard touchdown run to round out the scoring for South Laurel.
The Cardinals will face off against Northern Pulaski Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Region 4 championship game, which will be played at Bell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.