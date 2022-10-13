After going 19-1 during the regular season and 10-1 in conference play, the South Laurel Middle School sixth-grade girls basketball team saw themselves coming into the 2022 Cumberland Valley Middle School Conference as the number one seed.
After receiving a bye in the first round, the Lady Cardinals’ second round game was against Corbin, who defeated Southern Pulaski in their first round matchup.
Following a 33-7 win over the Lady Redhounds, it was on to the finals to take on the winner of North Laurel and Northern Pulaski.
With the Lady Jaguars coming away with the win, it set up a cross town match up in the championship game. As the final buzzer sounded, it was the Lady Cardinals coming out on top by a score of 45-28.
The win capped off a successful season for the young South Laurel team. Factoring in their regular season record, the Lady Cardinals also went 8-0 throughout the summer, bringing their overall record for the season to 27-1. Along with winning the Cumberland Valley Middle School Conference, the Lady Cardinals also came away with the top spot in a summer tournament in Mercer County as well as winning the 2022 KBC HypeHer Hoops Classic.
South Laurel will be back in action this weekend, October 15-16 as they compete in the KBC Middle School State Tournament to be held in Lexington, Kentucky.
