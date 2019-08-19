The South Laurel Cardinals found their first win of the season, as the Cardinals cruised to a 7-0 win over Perry County Central on Thursday night.
In the Cardinals’ Monday night season opener, South Laurel built an early 1-0 lead but failed to score in the second half as Southwestern added a goal late in regulation to force a one-all tie between the two teams.
“We played pretty well,” said South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum. “We didn’t play amazing but we played pretty well. They (Perry County Central) are a very tough team but they are a very young right now. I’m glad we played them now and not a couple months from now.”
South Laurel’s Clayton Stacy added a goal in the 8-minute mark that was quickly followed up by a Ben House, giving the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead over Perry County Central.
The Cardinals added three more goals in the first half to find a comfortable 5-0 lead going into halftime.
In the 51st minute, South Laurel’s Quinn Rison sailed a ball into the back of the net that was soon followed by a goal by Will McCowan with the final goal of the game in the 56-minute mark.
South Laurel had four players contribute to scoring goals tonight, as well as had the opportunity to play several of its players.
“We, again, had a very unselfish night, which is something we’ve been working on—trying to play together and not be selfish,” Marcum said. “We had a couple guys score tonight that don’t normally because we were passing well, so I’m just really happy with that part of the game.
“If we have a night where we feel like we can get more guys out on the field, then we want to because you never know when you’re going to have an injury and lose a key player and you don’t want to have no one ready. So, when we have a night where we can get several guys out there, we really want to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.