Local student athletes will have to wait a while to find out if they were chosen as this year’s Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball.
Originally, the Mr. Basketball and Miss Kentucky Basketball winners were going to be announced at an awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday, April 5. However, last week, Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation announced that the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony would be postponed for a later date.
On Friday, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation shared that while it had hoped to announce a new date for the awards ceremony this week, the foundation will need more time to set a new date for this year’s ceremony due to the evolving situation with COVID-19.
“Due to the quickly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, last week the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation decided to postpone the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony that was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 5th,” officials said in a press release. “In efforts to ensure that our student athletes, coaches and administrators comply with the KHSAA sanctioned athletic dead period which extends through Sunday, April 12, we will reschedule the Awards Ceremony at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington, KY for a later date. We had hoped to announce the new date this week, however we believe that we need more time to make the best decision as to when to reschedule the event. Some determining factors include when students will be allowed to return to school, prom dates, graduation dates, etc. We expect to learn more in the upcoming weeks that will allow us to select the best date available.”
In February, South Laurel High School hit a trifecta when the finalists for the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards were announced with seniors Matt Cromer, Ally Collett and Amerah Steele all being named finalists.
Cromer helped his team to finish with a 28-5 record after securing back-to-back 50th District titles and seeing their season come to an end in the semifinal round of the 13th Region Tournament with a loss to Knox Central.
Cromer led the Cardinals with 814 points this season, averaging 24.7 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game.
The girls finalists in the 13th Region had two finalists up for the award in Collett and Steele.
Collett and Steele led South Laurel to their fourth straight 50th District title and helped the Lady Cardinals to secure their first 13th Region title since 2008 and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. South Laurel’s state tournament run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic after defeating the number one team in state in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen.
Steele led the team with 649 points this season, averaging 19.7 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. Collett had 441 points this season where she averaged 18.4 points a game and 3.1 rebounds a game.
Collett also joined the 1,000-assist club this season as she became only the third player in state history to have over 2,500 points and 1,000 assists.
“We thank you for your patience as we all go through this difficult and uncharted time in our state and our country due to this on-going challenge,” officials said in the press release. “It is of great importance to us that we are able to host this event to provide a celebration of the multitude of accomplishments of our student athletes who have had a very unfortunate ending to their high school careers up to this point.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow any guidelines and precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Public Health officials. The health of our student athletes and their families, as well as our other attendees and our volunteers is our top priority.”
The new date for the awards ceremony will be determined at a later date and will be announced by officials and shared with candidates, family members, coaches and school administrators once a new date has been selected. The event will still, however, take place at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington, according to officials with the event.
