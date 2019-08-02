LEXINGTON — Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinal soccer team posted a 2-1 mark during this past weekend’s Bluegrass State Games.
South Laurel recorded wins over Carroll County (5-0), and Scott (3-0) before dropping a 1-0 decision to Boyd County.
“Overall, it was a great trip with 27 different players getting valuable game experience,” Marcum said. “I’m very pleased and impressed with the unselfish play of everyone. This team is working well together, and they continue to be eager and willing to learn.”
Saturday’s Games
Game One
South Laurel 5, Carroll County 0
The Cardinals scored early and often during their five-goal win over Carroll County.
“We were able to get some valuable playing time for a lot of younger guys with 27 total players seeing action,” Marcum said.
Brady Dalrymple picked up two goals while Ben House, Will McCowan and Quinn Rison each scored once.
Quinn finished with two assists, along with Clayton Stacy, while Will McCowan had one assist. The final outcome could have been worse, but South Laurel had two goals (Seth Marcum and Zack Smart) called back for offside violations.
Game Two
South Laurel 3, Scott 0
The Cardinals continued their impressive play during their three-goal victory over Scott.
Brady Dalrymple picked up another goal in the win while Clayton Miller and Zack Smart each scored a goal apiece. Assists came from Smart, Will McCowan and Eli Buckles.
Sunday’s Game
Boyd County 1, South Laurel 0
The two teams locked up in a defensive battle throughout the match, but a converted penalty kick by Boyd County proved to be just enough for the Lions to hand South Laurel a 1-0 loss.
South Laurel will host a scrimmage Saturday at 11 a.m., and the game will be followed at 2 p.m. by a Girls Alumni Match, while the Boys Alumni Match will take place at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in playing can contact Coach Andrew Johnson or Coach Joey Marcum.
