South Laurel volleyball battles in loss to Rockcastle

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals took a tough 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22) from Rockcastle County on Tuesday night.
“Rockcastle is always a tough game,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “We didn't put forth our best effort tonight (Tuesday).”
In the first set, the Lady Cardinals came close but allowed the Lady Rockets to pull away to take a 25-21 victory.
South Laurel fought back in the second set, finding a 25-19 victory over Rockcastle County, that was followed by two back-to-back losses for the Lady Cardinals in the final two sets.
“Our serve receive was off and we missed six serves in the last set and only lost by two,” Jones said. “We can't give away that many points to a good team and expect to win. These are the things that we work on daily in practice. Our focus just wasn't there tonight (Tuesday).”
Jones is hoping to see more focus from her Lady Cardinals as they head into district play next week.
“We have the potential to do great things, it’s just a matter of getting everyone on the same page and dialing in these last few games,” Jones said.
South Laurel will be facing Whitley County in Monday night's matchup in the 50th District Volleyball Tournament held at South Laurel. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.