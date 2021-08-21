LONDON — The South Laurel boys’ and girls' cross country teams are ready for their respective seasons, to begin with, hopes of turning in impressive seasons.
Girls’ coach Carrie Kirby took time out to comment on both her team and the South Laurel boys’ cross country team (no coach has been hired as of press time).
Girls
The Lady Cardinals return one senior this season in Lindsay Cox.
“Lyndsay is a dual athlete who plays soccer and runs cross county,” Kirby said. “For the past two seasons (2019 and 2020), she has earned a qualifying individual slot for the State Meet. Lindsay’s competitive spirit will be the spark that leads this year’s girls’ team.
Junior Gracie Turner also returns along with sophomores Bailee Pennington and Autumn Whicker, freshman Hannah Tapscott, Eighth grader Gracie Hoskins, and seventh-grader Rose Stanko.
“Gracie’s grit changes the dynamic of the team,” Kirby said. “Her stature converts into a lengthy stride which covers a lot of ground efficiently.
All of these girls gained racing experience last year which translates into greater confidence at distance racing,” she added. “Each of them has gotten stronger, physically and mentally. The key is for these younger runners to realize how they can contribute to the team’s overall success.”
Boys
The boys’ team returns one senior in Chris Greer.
“Chris is a four-year cross country veteran who brings experience to the boys' team,” Kirby said.
Joining Greer are juniors Will Stanko, Jake Tapscott, and Jeremy Steele.
“All three of these young men were members of the 2019 Region 7, 3A Runner-up team,” Kirby said. “Last year, they earned individual qualifying spots at the State Meet. They share a cohesive yet competitive camaraderie daily at practice.”
Also on the team are sophomores Riley Lewis, Andrew Hurley, and Lukas Johnson along with freshmen Collin McCready, and Riley Spitser, and eighth-grader Lucas Epperson.
“Riley Lewis, Andrew, Lukas, and Collin are all returning cross country runners from last year, and they have gained valuable racing experience as well,” Kirby said. “Each of them has also improved their strength and endurance. Riley Spitser and Lucas Epperson are new runners on the cross country team.
“This year’s team is small in numbers which is not a bad thing,” she added. “Small numbers create a
tenacious team atmosphere and allow you to focus on very specific goals. When your team is small, everyone can be viewed under the microscope so to speak. Sometimes close examination is not preferred by athletes because it institutes change. Hopefully, we can push this year’s runners beyond their comfort zone where they can flourish individually and contribute to the team’s overall success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.