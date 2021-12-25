South Laurel's Brayden Reed inks with University of the Cumberlands

South Laurel's Brayden Reed signed to play golf for the University of the Cumberlands this past week.
"Brayden has been a member of the South Laurel Boys Golf Team since sixth grade," South Laurel coach Steve King said. "As a junior in 2020, Brayden shot an even-par 71 to tie for the region championship and qualified to play in the State Tournament. During his senior year, Brayden’s average score dropped to an astounding 73 and he had several rounds below par.
"He will be joining an experienced and talented group at the University of the Cumberlands where he’ll have to work hard to earn a playing spot on the competition team," he added. "Brayden is blessed with natural talent and athletic ability but it is his hard work and dedication to the game that’s got him to this point. He can become an excellent collegiate golfer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.