South Laurel's Brayden Reed places fourth in SL Invitational

LONDON — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed placed fourth overall in a field of 82 players during Saturday’s South Laurel Invitational.
Clay County won the event with 303 points while North Laurel "A" finished fourth with 331 points. South Laurel finished tied for seventh with 345 points while North Laurel "B" placed 13th with 372 points.
Brady Hensley (14th place) led North Laurel "A" with a 78 while Nathan Edwards (49th) finished 40th with an 88.
Team Scores
1. Clay County 303, 2. Wayne County 315, 3. McCreary Central 322, 4. North Laurel "A" 331, 5. Pulaski County 333, 6. Rockcastle County 338, 7. South Laurel 345, 7. Estill County 345, 9. Russell County 347, 10. Somerset 351, 11. Whitley County 353, 12. Knox Central 371, 13. North Laurel "B" 372, 14. Corbin 387, 15. Jackson County 389
Individual Scores
North Laurel "A" (4th, 331) — Brady Hensley 78, Lucas Binder 79, Kole Jervis 86, Jack McArdle 88, August Storm 89
North Laurel "B" (13th, 372) — Nathan Edwards 88, Todd Sizemore 90, Ben Baker 96, Cade Robinson 98, Brody Hodges 105
South Laurel (7th, 345) — Brayden Reed 74, Jaxon Jervis 82, Parker Layne 83, Josh Steele 106, Cody Smith 119
