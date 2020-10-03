SOMERSET — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed will be advancing to the State Boys Golf Tournament after earning a bid by turning in impressive play during Monday’s 10th Region Boys Golf Tournament.
Reed’s 71 was good enough for a second-place finish after he lost a playoff to Clay County’s Justin Begley.
“Brayden played great,” South Laurel coach Steve King said. “He shot an even-par 71 after posing the same score on Saturday in the Pulaski County Invitational. The first hole at Eagles Nest is a tough staring hole and Brayden bogeyed it yesterday. He then chipped in for an Eagle on hole two and birdied hole three and hole five. But he had some more bogies to finish even for the front nine. On the back, he had two bogies and two birdies including a birdie on the 18th hole to finish even for the round. His even-par round put him in a tie with Justin Begley from Clay County for the low individual title. After hours of waiting and rain delays, Brayden had a playoff for the individual title. Both players bogeyed one and parred two. On hole three, Brayden got an unlucky bounce into the trees and wound up with a bogey while Justin pared to win the playoff in the dark.
“I'm very proud of Brayden for having the maturity and mental strength to perform under pressure during the region tournament and all year,” he added. “He's played well. At the level Brayden plays, golf is a mental game. He has the swing, the skill, the shots, the power to play but can you have the mental side to manage the course and keep emotions in check and make good decisions? That is where he's grown the most this year. Last year, he was in the running to make it to state, but he let emotions get the best of him and he finished poorly. This year, he was strong the whole round. After taking Brett Norvell to state last year, this is the first time South Laurel has gone in back to back years since I've been coaching.”
Clay County won the team championship with a 300. North Laurel finished fourth with a 335 while South Laurel turned in a fifth-place effort by shooting a 339.
Lucas Binder’s 80 led North Laurel while Connor McKeehan (81), Jack McCardle (87), August Storm (87), and Nathan Edwards (89) followed.
“Last year, we finished nearly last in region and left with a lot to work on,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “With that determination, the boys put together a solid showing this year finishing fourth in the region. It has been a fun season and hard work has paid off. All five players shot under 90 today with at least nine of our holes played in the rain. Junior Lucas Binder led with an 80. He started hot with an eagle on No. 2 and finished the front even. Rain came in and the final four holes took their toll on his score. A few strokes saved on those last holes and he goes to state. He will let this motivate him for next year. “Senior Conner McKeehan put in his best work here at the end of the year with an 81,” he added. “Jack McArdle and August Storm shot 87s and Nathan Edwards rounded his players out with an 89. Everyone has improved. It was really a great overall team effort. When all Five players can shoot below 90, you can’t complain.”
Reed’s 71 paced South Laurel while teammates Ashton Garland (84), Jaxon Jervis (91), Ethan Durham (93), and Trey Jackson (107) turned in solid efforts.
“At the region this year we fell short of our goal as a team,” King said. “Going into the tournament, I knew if Clay County played an average round, they were a lock to go from our region, so we were playing for individual spots. A couple of our players had an off day and as a team, we didn't have our best outing. Next year, I expect our team to be a contender to win the region and certainly, I would expect Brayden to qualify again.”
10th Region Boys Golf Tournament
North Laurel 335
Lucas Binder 80
Connor McKeehan 81
Jack McCardle 87
August Storm 87
Nathan Edwards 89
South Laurel 339
Brayden Reed 71
Ashton Garland 84
Jackson Jervis 91
Ethan Durham 93
Trey Jackson 107
