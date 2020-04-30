One senior South Laurel Lady Cardinal was so close to making history this season and won’t get that chance because of the 2020 spring season cancellation.
Kenzie Jervis’ senior season with the Lady Cardinals ended before it even had the chance to begin, leaving Jervis left to wonder what could’ve been of her senior year with her team.
“It has been very hard not having a senior season,” Jervis said. “Our team really felt like this was our year to win the region, so not getting that chance one last time with my girls has been difficult. We put so much time and effort into the off-season with CrossFit and extra hitting and fielding. I would consider our team to be really close and all good friends so knowing that I don’t get to play with them again is a struggle. Not to mention, my relationship with all my coaches is something special to me and I will forever wish I got to spend one last season with them.”
Not only does Jervis not have an opportunity to finish out her senior season with her team, she was also just seven hits away from becoming only the eighth South Laurel Lady Cardinal to notch 200 hits in their career, as she was sitting at 193 career hits heading into her senior season.
Jervis is understandably upset that she won’t get that chance now that the season has been canceled.
“Honestly, my first thought is that I wish I would’ve gotten seven more hits somewhere between my seventh-grade and junior year because I could’ve never imagined there would be a pandemic that would take away the season,” she said. “200 hits has been a goal of mine since I started playing varsity in seventh grade, so it is hard to except that an achievable goal will not be met because of this situation.”
Jervis and her teammates also had several other goals in place for the season, as the Lady Cardinals were hoping to compete for another region and district title, and Jervis also had several personal goals set for herself.
“My team this year was fully focused on winning and I wish we would’ve had the chance to prove to everyone what we could do,” Jervis said. “Personally, I wanted to keep going up in the South Laurel records. A big goal for me this year was to exceed my sophomore year of 57 hits in a season and a batting average of .504. I also had a goal to hit double digit home runs but that could’ve been wishful thinking because I don’t consider myself a ‘home run hitter.’”
With her senior season canceled, Jervis, who has plans to major in nursing in college, has shifted her focus to her future as she prepares for her freshman season with the Union College Lady Bulldogs and has been working out multiple days a week to get stronger and practicing her hitting.
Jervis has also had an opportunity to spend more time with her family before making her move to college, something that Jervis said has allowed her a chance to make lasting memories before making her new home in Barbourville in the fall.
Since she didn’t get the final goodbye she was hoping for, Jervis said she would like to thank all of her South Laurel coaches over the years for helping her grow as a player throughout her softball career.
“Carly Mink, Coach Burns, Finley, Fisher, and Scott; you have all contributed to making me the player I am today and I will forever be thankful for that,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.