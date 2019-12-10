The South Laurel Middle School boys basketball teams went 2-1 against Rockcastle County this past Monday while posting a 1-1 mark when the seventh and eighth grade hosted Whitley County on Friday.
Monday’s Games (Dec. 2)
Eighth Grade
Rockcastle County 53, South Laurel 41
The first half remained close, as the Rockets took just a two-point lead going into halftime, 21-19.
Rockcastle County was able to pull away in the third quarter after adding 19 points while holding South Laurel to only six points.
Hunter Bundy led the Cardinals with 16 points.
Rockcastle County (53) – Brown 24, Simpson 3, Coffey 9, Durham 14, Name Not Listed 2.
(Note: Scorebook added up to 43.)
South Laurel (41) – Bales 3, Bundy 16, Carson 4, Campbell 4, Steele 5, Dunaway 6.
(Note: Scorebook added up to 38 points.)
Seventh Grade
South Laurel 52, Rockcastle County 43
The Cardinals strong defense held the Rockets to just nine points in the first half while South Laurel was able to establish a lead with 27 points, 27-9.
The Rockets outscored the Cardinals in the second half 30-25 but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.
South Laurel (52) – Steele 13, Dunaway 12, Fulmer 5, Yaden 12, Tripplett 10.
Rockcastle County (43) – Players’ names weren’t listed in the scorebook.
Sixth Grade
South Laurel 57, Rockcastle County 40
The two teams remained close in the first quarter but the Cardinals were able to pull away in the second quarter after adding 18 points while holding Rockcastle to just five, 26-12.
Garrison Brown led the Cardinals with 19 points.
South Laurel (57) – Brown 19, Whicker 13, Powell 5, Mullins 12, Baker 3, Durham 3.
(Note: Scorebook adds up to 55 points.)
Rockcastle County (40) – Wright 4, Parsons 5, Craig 26, Fain 4, Leger 4.
(Note: Scorebook adds up to 43 points.)
Friday’s Games (Dec. 6)
Eighth Grade
Whitley County 56, South Laurel 22
Whitley County jumped to an early lead after holding the Cardinals to only three points while adding 13 points in the first quarter.
The Colonels continued to dominate the second quarter by holding South Laurel to only four points and finding 15 points, taking a 28-7 lead at halftime that helped push them past the Cardinals.
Whitley County (56) – Hamblin 6, Petrey 1, Anderson 6, Ellis 15, Rose 8, Gregory 2, McNealy 6, Steely 8, Carrol 4.
South Laurel (22) – Curry 2, Moss 2, Carson 6, Campbell 1, Bundy 6, Steele 2, Dunaway 3.
Seventh Grade
South Laurel 48, Whitley County 29
South Laurel outscored the Colonels in the first half to take a 27-18 lead.
The Cardinals continued their domination in the second half by holding Whitley County to just 11 points while adding 21 points in the half to find the win.
South Laurel (48) – Steele 14, Dunaway 15, Yaden 11, Tripplett 7.
(Note: Scorebook adds up to 47 points.)
Whitley County (29) – Prewitt 8, Rowe 14, Lureton 4, Bryant 1, Woods 2.
