South's Cromer, Davis awarded top honors by 13th Region Coaches Association

Photo by Dylan Wilson

South Laurel's Matthew Cromer was named the 13th Region Boys Coaches Association Player of the Year. 

South Laurel’s Matthew Cromer was named the Boy's 13th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year while South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis was named the 13th Region Coaches Association Boy's Coach of the Year.

Cromer led the Cardinals with 814 points this season, where he averaged 24.7 points per game, while also leading the team with 281 rebounds with an average of 8.5 rebounds per game.

Davis led the Cardinals to their second straight 50th District title and a 28-5 record this season, as South Laurel’s season came to a close on Saturday in the 13th Region semifinals.

A list of the members of the All-Region teams are listed below:

1st Team All-Region:

Matt Cromer – South Laurel

Jordan Akal – Harlan

Reed Shepherd – North Laurel

Connor Robinson – Clay County

Taylor Spurlock – Harlan County

Jabari Kyle – Middlesboro

Jevonte Turner – Knox Central

Jacob Curry – Clay County

Cole Kelley – North Laurel

Bret Norvell – South Laurel

2nd Team All-Region:

Caleb Rose – Williamsburg

Matthew Taylor – Corbin

Slaht Hunter – Williamsburg

London Stepney – Bell County

Cameron Burnett – Bell County

Evan Langdon – Clay County

Max Burd – Lynn Camp

Shawn Vaughn – Barbourville

Ryan Davidson – North Laurel

Jacob Hall – Oneida Baptist Institute

Trey Brock – Middlesboro

