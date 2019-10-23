The South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams have had an impressive season and hope to see their season continue as they head into Saturday’s KHSAA Region 7 Class 3A meet.
“We have had such a special season,” said South Laurel boys cross country coach David Evans. “We have won eight invitationals and the Area 8 Championship, as well as we had a very respectable finish at the Greater Louisville Classic meet in Louisville. We have seen such improvements from this team from top to bottom. Seven of our top eight runners ran PR’s (personal records) this season.”
"One of the main goals of South Laurel's girls cross country team was to expand the depth of runners at the varsity level,” said South Laurel girls cross country coach Carrie Kirby. “Our roster reflects a mixture of experience and youth. We have focused on developing our younger athletes' stamina and racing strategies while working on PR's for our veteran runners. As a result, our team's average racing time has not only decreased but become more consistent.”
And after such a successful season, the South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams are looking to make an impressive run in Saturday’s region meet.
Evans said he has seen an extremely focused boys team over the past couple weeks with individual and team goals in mind.
“They know that in order to reach their goals they have to work harder than they ever have before,” he said. “As a team, we are hoping to finish no worse than second. Of course we would love to win Region but in order for that to happen we would have to have an extraordinary effort. We have nothing but respect for Madison Central and the other teams in our region. We want to use region as a chance to help us improve and have a better performance at State. We have given the boys a racing plan and we feel like region is a good place to work on that.”
Kirby said the girls’ team is hoping that their efforts this season and in this weekend’s meet will help them to qualify for the KHSAA Class 3A State meet in a couple weeks.
“Consistency of mile splits and persistence at minimizing the gaps between each other are two qualities the girls have been working towards,” she said. “Through these intentional efforts, we hope to qualify for the state meet at horse park in Lexington, Kentucky on November 2.”
Evans said that regardless of how the season ends, he will be proud of his team and their efforts this season.
“The seniors have put their heart and souls into this program and they are not just excellent athletes and students but great people,” he said. “We have one special senior, Landon Deaton, that was injured back in September. He ran his last race at the Cards Cross Country Challenge. He ran a PR that race on a broke foot and we will really miss him as we head into the region meet.”
