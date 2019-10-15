BOWLING GREEN — South Laurel senior Brett Norvell missed the cut to advance to final round action of the 2019 KHSAA Boy’s State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club this past weekend by finishing with an 89, barely missing the cut by just eight strokes.
Norvell earned his way into the state tournament by shooting a 75 while helping guide the Cardinals to a fifth-place finish during the 10th Region Tournament.
He was the lone Tri-County player to advance to state tournament play.
“I am very proud of Brett for making the tournament,” said South Laurel Coach Steve King. “There were thousands of other high school golfers at home that didn’t make the state tournament, so just to be there was a tremendous accomplishment.”
On Friday, the tournament began with 84 golfers and was cut down to 42 on day two of the tournament, with Norvell just barely missing the cut.
“Brett played well but it was a very windy and tough day,” said South Laurel Coach Steve King. “Brett hits the ball so high and long that the wind just took its toll on him. He hit most of the fairways off the tee but the approach shots to the green were very difficult in the wind. It seemed like we played most of the day with a strong cross wind.
“The greens at this course are on the smaller side and they have a lot of undulation and slope and deep rough surrounding them. If a player misses a green they are left with a very hard chip shot and then a very hard putt—that is what happened to Brett on Friday. He actually putted good but just didn’t make enough to get his score to where it needed to be.”
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo shot a three-under par, shooting a 69 during first round action and 72 in second round play to capture the individual title.
