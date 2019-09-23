South's offensive struggles lead to 42-14 loss

LINCOLN COUNTY—The South Laurel Cardinals struggled to get their offense going on Friday night, taking a 42-14 loss to Lincoln County.
South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine admitted that it wasn’t the game he was expecting to see from his team on Friday night.
“We struggled blocking their front,” he said. “That’s the first time we’ve really struggled with that since Breathitt (County). They (Lincoln County) had a quick little tackle and we really struggled to block him. There were several things—we just made a lot of mental errors throughout the course of the ball game, offensively, defensively.”
The Cardinals struggled to keep Lincoln County’s high powered offense from making it into the end zone, giving up three touchdowns in the first half, while South Laurel’s offense struggled to find their way to the end zone.
South Laurel’s Jordan Ramey scored a touchdown for the Cardinals in the first half and South Laurel went into halftime down by two touchdowns, 21-6.
In the second half, the Cardinals once again struggled to keep Lincoln County out of the end zone, as the Patriots added three more touchdowns in the second half, while holding South Laurel to only one more touchdown, 42-14.
“Everybody on the field, everybody in the stands knew where the ball was going, we just weren’t physically capable of stopping it,” Burdine said of his defense. “We are struggling with some base assignments that we haven’t struggled with in the past the same way.”
Burdine said his team will have to get back to work this week if they want to continue competing the rest of their season, with crosstown rival North Laurel the next focus.
“At the end of the day, the first five (games) we play don’t count for anything, it’s the last five we play that count and we’ve just got to get better every day and continue to work hard,” he said. “We just have to be more physical. We have to go out and work really, really hard this week, take it one play at a time and try to beat a good, solid North Laurel team.”
South Laurel will face North Laurel in the Jungle on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
