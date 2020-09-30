LONDON — Donnie Burdine’s South Laurel Cardinals are in must-win mode if they want to keep their chances of hosting a home playoff game alive.
Burdine’s Cardinals are coming off a disappointing 47-14 loss to crosstown rival North Laurel.
The loss dropped South Laurel to 0-3, but more importantly, they lost a home district game to fall to 0-1 in district play, which turned out to be the Cardinals’ ninth consecutive loss to a district opponent.
“It's hard to lose any district home game let alone a rivalry game,” Burdine said. “We got off to a great start Friday, and made a huge mistake in the punt game. We lost the momentum and unfortunately, we had at least one penalty on every offensive possession. Our defense is very very inexperienced and it shows.
“We are getting better but still have a long ways to go to be as good as we can be,” he added. “We are very, very thin and a couple of injuries have limited us a bit. We believe that if we can get into the playoffs and keep getting better, that we will be hard to beat in the end.“
Burdine said the key to his team’s success could be special teams play along with improving on defense. South Laurel has allowed 143 points during the first three games of the season.
“We need to keep improving in special teams, also need to continue to improve defensively as well,” he said.
Pulaski County is coming off a come from behind win over Whitley County. The Maroons offense put up 554 yards of total offense during the victory with quarterback Drew Polston throwing for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
Pulaski is by far the best team we will have played so far,” Burdine said. “They are fast on both sides of the ball. They are well-coached and play hard. We need to win the turnover battle, and can’t give up the big play. We need to force at least three (turnovers) to win.”
