WHITLEY COUNTY — The South Laurel Cardinals found a 7-0 shutout of Middlesboro on Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the 13th Region Boys Soccer Tournament and the Cardinals move on to face the Corbin Redhounds in tonight’s championship game.
“We like big fields, we have played well this season on big fields,” said South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum. “It gives us enough space to move and to pass and I felt like we did that pretty well throughout the night. We didn’t bunch up much, we tried to use the space and this is a really big field, so I think that worked really well with what we were trying to do.”
South Laurel’s Ben House slid a ball just past the Middlesboro goalkeeper’s hands to pick up the first goal of the game in the nine-minute mark to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
House found another goal in the 30-minute mark, giving South Laurel a 2-0 advantage.
Just one minute later, South Laurel’s Hayden Durham sails a ball into the back of the net to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
House added his third goal of the night just five minutes into the second half, giving South Laurel a big 4-0 lead.
Quinn Rison found back-to-back goals that helped the Cardinals to seal a 6-0 lead.
Isaiah Rea knocked the final goal of the night in for the Cardinals with 11 minutes left in the game, giving South Laurel the 7-0 lead and the win.
Marcum said House was big for the Cardinals on Tuesday night, as he sealed a hat trick.
“We need Ben (House) to shoot,” Marcum said. “He’s got a strong, powerful leg. We’ve been talking to him, telling him ‘you need to shoot, don’t feel like you’ve got to get straight in the goal, just take a shot and put the ball in danger,’ so he took some shots tonight. The first couple were not real great but then he dialed it in and starting connecting and that’s what we need—we need some strong offense.”
Marcum said he was impressed with the way the Cardinals’ defense kept the Yellow Jackets from finding the net all game long.
“We really tried to work harder at breaking up attacks in the middle of the field and not giving them a lot of good shots and they didn’t have very many,” Marcum said. “We tried really hard to not let them get to that point. We have a very strong back line right now and they did a good job of keeping the field pushed up. We did not retreat or back off and that really made a huge difference keeping the pressure on the other team’s defense.”
The Cardinals and Redhounds faced off in the 49th District Boys Soccer Tournament last week where Corbin picked up a 5-1 win over South Laurel on their way to capturing the 49th District title.
“We’ve worked on areas that we’ve just got to improve,” said Marcum. “Corbin is a good team, they’re quick, they’re good, strong shooters. We’ve got a lot of work to do to be competitive with them and I hope we can do it. I hope that with a big field we can pull them out a little bit and maybe not give them so many bodies in tight on the box.”
Thursday’s championship game is slated for 8 p.m. tonight at the University of the Cumberlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.