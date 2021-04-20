LONDON — Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals remained red-hot on Tuesday, winning their sixth game in a row by run-ruling Knox Central with a 16-1 victory.
“It was an overall team effort again tonight,” Mink said. “We were able to get on the board early and played good defense. Great pitching by Chloe Taylor today as well, as well as having hits all the way through the lineup.
“I am very happy with the way we are hitting from top to bottom and I look to continue hitting like we have been,” she added. “I am also pleased with our pitching. Chloe and Karly have put forth a great joint effort from the mound.”
The 15-run win marked the second consecutive game South Laurel (7-2) has run-ruled a team while also scoring at least 10 runs in a contest for the fourth time this season.
“Stringing wins together like we have been has been very satisfying but we have to stay hungry to continuing winning,” Mink said. “I think these wins have been great for our confidence and growing as a team.
“In the past few weeks, we have been working on cutting back on defensive errors and base running mistakes and I believe we are getting better,” she added. “We have had less errors the last few games than we had at the beginning of the season.”
Senior Chloe Taylor is putting on a show at the plate. Her 4-for-4 effort on Tuesday has now raised her 13th Region-best batting average to a sizzling .709 (22-for-31) for the season. She delivered a double and triple against the Lady Panthers while driving in three runs and finished with four runs scored.
South Laurel pounded out 17 hits during the game with Katie Jervis going 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Makayla Blair has two hits and a game-high four RBI. Karly Gray turned in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Madison Worley finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Addison Baker had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Kylie Clem drove in two runs while finishing with a hit and a run scored, and Jaylyn Lewis had a hit, one RBI, and a run scored.
Taylor also picked up another win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing three innings while allowing only three hits and one run scored. She also struck out two batters.
