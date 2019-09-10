South volleyball faces tough competition in September Slam

SCOTT—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals went 1-4 this past weekend in the September Slam held at Scott.
The Lady Cardinals found a 2-0 (26-24, 25-14) sweep over Calvary Christian, while taking a 2-0 (25-9, 25-17) loss from Highlands, a 2-1 (16-25, 25-16, 15-12) loss from Holy Cross (Covington), a 2-0 (25-18, 25-23) from Oldham County and a 2-1 (25-16, 23-25, 15-6) loss to Conner.
“We went 1-4 this weekend against some very tough competition,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “A couple of our losses came from teams that rank in the top 25 in the state. Competition in that part of the state is different from what we are accustomed to.”
Jones said that while her team did lose to four teams over the weekend, her Lady Cardinals were able to win a few sets against some tough competition, which was very encouraging.
“We could have played better and won a few more, but this is a process,” Jones said. “Our schedule is very difficult by design. We are beginning to see results in how we play. The team is realizing the amount of effort they all have to give in order to compete at a high level. This experience against competitive teams should yield a positive result come post season.”
Jones said she was impressed with the way Breial Davis and Haley Bales stepped up over the weekend.
“Their defense is improving daily,” Jones said. “We still need to improve in several areas, but we learned a lot this weekend about each other and are beginning to play as a team.”
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday, as South Laurel hosts Rockcastle County.
