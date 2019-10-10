SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals took a tough 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) loss to Southwestern during the Lady Cardinals’ Senior Night on Tuesday.
“Tonight (Tuesday) was senior night—that always makes for an emotional evening,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “I am pleased with the way the girls played considering senior night is always an emotional night for everyone. It is always difficult to get refocused on the job at hand after all the festivities.”
The Lady Cardinals were handed two identical losses in the first and second sets from Southwestern, the seventh ranked team in the state, with the Lady Warriors finding two 25-21 back-to-back victories.
The third and final set proved to be more difficult for the Lady Cardinals as they got more wore down, taking a 25-16 loss in the third set to take the 3-0 loss for the match.
“We didn't play as hard as we could tonight (Tuesday),” Jones said. “Southwestern is a tough team. We had a tough time getting touches on their middle hitters.”
The Lady Cardinals are hoping to finish out the season strong with only two more regular season matches left.
Jones is hoping to see a more focused team in these last games to prepare for postseason play.
“Our focus during this last stretch is to get everyone on the same page at the same time,” Jones said.
