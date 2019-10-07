CORBIN — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals took a 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24) loss to the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Thursday night after taking an early lead.
South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said that despite the loss, she was really proud of the growth she saw from her team.
The last time these two teams matched up, Corbin found a 3-1 (17-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-16) win but Jones said she saw much more effort on Thursday night than she did from her team earlier this season against the Lady Redhounds.
“The last time we played them, we won the first set and we just quit, we collapsed,” she said. “We didn’t quit tonight—we fought back until the bitter end. I’m really pleased with how they played tonight (Thursday). There were a few plays and a few sets where we didn’t go all out but we were pleased. They were diving for balls and they’ve not done that all season long.”
After fighting their way back from behind, the Lady Cardinals found a 25-23 victory over Corbin in the first set.
The Lady Redhounds found 25-21 and 2-18 wins in the second and third sets but the Lady Cardinals fought their way back into the fourth set before Corbin pulled away for the victory, 26-24, and the game win, 3-1.
“We’re still not where we should be but I have the full amount of confidence that in these next three weeks that we’ll get where we need to be,” Jones said.
Weekend Tournament
The Lady Cardinals competed in the Thoroughbred Smash tournament this past weekend, where South Laurel went 1-3.
South Laurel picked up a 2-1 (25-15, 23-25, 15-10) win over John Hardin while taking losses to Simon Kenton, Marshall County and Walton-Verona.
Jones said she knew going into the tournament that it would be a test for her Lady Cardinals but wanted them to compete against tough competition with the end of the season quickly approaching.
“It really gives the girls a look at ‘hey, I can’t take a play off’ or ‘I can’t stand up on defense because they’re going to cram it down my throat,’” she said. “I think it helps them. I know we’ve had several losses but we knew going into this season that it was going to be a tough one and it’s going to pay off in the end.”
Jones believes she’s seen a lot of improvement from her team since the beginning of the season.
“Their effort is there more than it was and their attitudes are more positive,” she said. “We need to work on communication and we need to work on where we need to be on some spots on defense, we get off-kilter sometimes but that’s fixable.”
The Lady Cardinals will be competing in this weekend’s First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic held at Whitley County.
“I hope the effort and momentum we showed tonight will carry over into this weekend,” Jones said. “If we keep building on that, then we’re going to be good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.